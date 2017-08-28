India saddened over violence and terrorist attack in Myanmar

Authorities alleged that an estimated 150 Rohingya insurgents attacked at least 20 police outposts and an Army base, but “soldiers fought back.” (Source: AP) Authorities alleged that an estimated 150 Rohingya insurgents attacked at least 20 police outposts and an Army base, but “soldiers fought back.” (Source: AP)

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has expressed sadness over the violence and terrorist attack in Myanmar wherein 32 people were killed, including 11 Myanmar security personnel.

Expressing the concern over the reports of renewed violence and attacks by terrorists in northern Rakhine State Myanmar, MEA said, “India is seriously concerned by reports of renewed violence and terrorist attacks in northern Rakhine State Myanmar. Such attacks deserve to be condemned in the strongest possible terms.”

“We hope that the perpetrators of these crimes will be brought to justice and we extend our strong support at this challenging moment to the Government of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar,” the External Affairs Ministry added.

Earlier, the Myanmar Army chief Min Aung Hlaing said that at least 32 people were killed, including 11 Myanmar security personnel after alleged Rohingya militants attacked remote border posts in Rakhine State.

Rakhine State is home to the Rohingya community of Myanmar, ethnic Muslims, who have long faced persecution in the Buddhist-majority country, especially from the country’s Buddhist extremists.

Authorities alleged that an estimated 150 Rohingya insurgents attacked at least 20 police outposts and an Army base, but “soldiers fought back.”

“21 militants have been killed in the ongoing battle,” Hlaing added.

The Rohingya are denied citizenship and are seen by many in Myanmar as illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

