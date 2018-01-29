India’s soft power displayed at Republic-Day functions across US

Source: Tweeted by @IndianEmbassyUS Source: Tweeted by @IndianEmbassyUS

The Indian community in the US displayed India’s rich cultural diversity through organising dance, drama and music performances across the country over the weekend to celebrate 69th Republic Day. From a small township in mid-West or down South to mega cities of New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Washington, Republic Day celebrations were organised by Indian community activists and organisations.

Proclamations issued by governors and mayors to mark the occasions were read at these events attended by several government officials. Asserting that Indian Americans play a key role in strengthening India-US relationship, government officials pledged to work in their capacities to further enhance ties between the largest and oldest democracies of the world, reports PTI.

“Our strong ties are evident from the India-headquartered companies doing business in Maryland including Tata and Infosys,” said the Maryland Lt Governor Boyd K Rutherford in his address to Republic Day of India Banquet hosted by the National Council of Asian Indian Associations. Listing out the name of other Indian companies in Maryland and their expansion, Rutherford said these companies create large number of employment opportunities in the US.

A proclamation issued by Maryland Governor Larry Hogan was presented to the organisers. New York Governor Andrew M Cuomo said Indian Americans are a “treasures component” of his State’s vast mosaic of culture. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said, “Republic Day gives us an opportunity to celebrate Virginia’s thousands of Indian Americans, whose abilities and contributions strengthen Virginia’s economy, enrich Virginia’s diverse culture and invigorate Virginia’s economy.”

“Indian Americans continue to make significant and lasting civic, cultural and economic contributions to our nation and this region,” Maryland Secretary of State John C Wobensmith said addressing a gathering at a Republic Day Celebrations organised by Indian American Community Organisations of the Greater Washington Metro Region and National Council of Asian Indian Associations.

Attended by a large number of people in the affluent Potomac suburb of Washington DC, Indian Americans celebrated the Republic Day around the theme of women empowerment. The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) of the tristate (New York, New Jersey and Connecticut), celebrated the Republic Day with its annual dance competition, “Dance Pe Chance”, at the prestigious State Theatre in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

FIA has been celebrating Republic Day for over 40 years now, meticulously promoting the opulent culture and various dance styles of India. Indian Ambassador to the US Navtej Sarna in his messages to all these celebrations said the Indian diaspora by remaining committed and engaged at all levels has given great depth and resilience to India-US relationship.

