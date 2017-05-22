India has been victim of terrorism, says Donald Trump in Saudi Arabia

US President Donald Trump delivers a speech during Arab-Islamic-American Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Reuters/Jonathan Ernst US President Donald Trump delivers a speech during Arab-Islamic-American Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

US President Donald Trump said India was among nations that have been victims of violent terrorism attacks. Referring to the various terror incidents that took place in the US, Trump said that Europe, nations of Africa and South America, India, Russia, and China have been targets of terrorist attacks. He was speaking at the Riyadh Summit.

“Few nations have been spared the violent reach of terrorism. America has suffered repeated barbaric attacks from the atrocities of September 11 to the devastation of the Boston bombings to the horrible killings in San Bernardino and Orlando. The nations of Europe have also endured unspeakable horror. So too have the nations of Africa and South America. India, Russia, China, and Australia have all been victims,” he said.

He also said that it was the Arab, Muslim, and Middle Eastern nations where the death toll had been the highest, saying the “humanitarian and security disaster” that started from this region is now spreading across the world.

“…in sheer numbers, the deadliest toll has been exacted on the innocent people of Arab, Muslim, and Middle Eastern nations. They have borne the brunt of the killings and the worst of destruction in this wave of fanatical violence. Some estimates hold that more than 95 percent of the victims of terrorism are themselves Muslim. We now face a humanitarian and security disaster in this region that is spreading across the planet,” he said.

The US President, in his speech urged leaders of the Middle East to combat a “crisis of Islamic extremism” that has emerged from the region. He said the fight against terrorism was a “battle between good and evil” and not a clash between the West and Islam. During a meeting of more than 50 Arab and Muslim leaders, he sought to chart a new course for America’s role in the region, one aimed squarely on rooting out terrorism, with less focus on promoting human rights and democratic reforms.

This is Donald Trump’s first overseas visit and his speech was the highlight of his two-day visit. The Saudi king also felicitated Donald Trump with their highest civilian order. Trump brought with him a $110 billion arms package for his hosts, aimed at bolstering Saudi security and a slew of business agreements.

