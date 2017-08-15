India gifts 30 ambulances to Nepal on Independence Day

India @ 70
Published:August 15, 2017
India today gifted 30 ambulances and six buses to Nepalese hospitals, charitable organisations and educational institutions on the occasion of its 70th Independence Day.

India’s Ambassador Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri handed over the keys of the vehicles to the representatives of various organisations at a function in the premises of Indian Embassy in Kathmandu today.

A function was organised in Kathmandu to mark the Independence Day. Puri hoisted the Indian national flag and read out the message of President of India that highlighted the achievements of India in various fields in the past even decades.

On the occasion, Puri also distributed cheques worth 57.3 million Nepalese rupees and blankets to 15 widows and wards of deceased soldiers of Indian armed forces.

Books were also gifted to 61 libraries and educational institutions across Nepal, the Indian embassy said in a statement.

