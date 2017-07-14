India-born scientist Subra Suresh to head Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University

Indian-origin scientist Subra Suresh, is set to replace Bertil Andersson as the fourth President of Singapore’s prestigious Nanyang Technological University (NTU). Indian-origin scientist Subra Suresh, is set to replace Bertil Andersson as the fourth President of Singapore’s prestigious Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

Indian-origin scientist, Subra Suresh, is set to replace Bertil Andersson as the fourth President of Singapore’s prestigious Nanyang Technological University (NTU). The 61-year old scientist, will start his term from January 1, 2018. The decision to appoint Suresh, who held the position of President at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) earlier, was informed by Koh Boon Heww, Chairman of the NTU Board of Trustees, in an official email to NTU faculty, staff, students and alumni on Thursday afternoon.

“The succession planning started last year and in line with international best practices of universities, NTU had conducted a global search for its next president in Singapore and internationally. The eight-member search committee chaired by Koh unanimously selected Prof Suresh for the top role at NTU, and his appointment has been strongly endorsed by all members of the NTU Board of Trustees,” a NTU statement said.

Speaking on Suresh’s selection for the post, Koh told PTI, “Prof Suresh understands the Singapore higher education and research systems, as well as those in North America, Europe, China and India, having actively engaged with various public and private agencies and boards, and as a member of a number of national academies of science and engineering. He is an educator, scientist, advisor, inventor, entrepreneur and leader all rolled into one.”

Prof Suresh, who was chosen by President Barack Obama as the Director of US National Science Foundation between in 2010, is recognised as one of the world’s most renowned scientists. The 2011 Padma Shri award winner did his undergraduate degree from IIT Madras. He did his Phd in science from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and he became the first Asian-born professor to serve as an engineering dean at MIT. He has been elected to the National Academy of Medicine, National Academy of Sciences and National Academy of Engineering and is one of the only 19 American scientists who has been elected to all three branches.

(With inputs from PTI)

