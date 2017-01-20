Inauguration speech to set the tone of making ‘America Great Again’, says Trumps counsellor

President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump stand at the White House in Washington. (Source: AP) President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump stand at the White House in Washington. (Source: AP)

Donald Trump’s inauguration speech would set the tone of making “America Great Again” and unifying the divided country to meet the challenges, his top aide said on Friay. “I believe today, Donald Trump is our new president (and he) will set a great tone and a great content to try to unify the country and it’s really up to all of us to meet that challenge along with him,” Kellylanne Conway, counsellor to the Trump, told ABC News.

Conway said Trump will give an address that will be heard probably by billions of people around the world.

“He will flak about, also make very clear that America comes first. He wants to the protect the American worker, the American interest, that should not surprise anyone,” he said.

As the same time, he really wants to continue the goodwill and the benevolence that he’s been shown by outgoing President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama and the Bidens, she said.

“In this transition period, we have been very blessed and very happy with the treatment we’ve received and the help that we’ve received from the president and the first lady and their senior team. I think that this country deserves Donald Trump. He didn’t divide the country, but he has a wonderful opportunity to start to heal and unify the country,” she said in response to a question.

Trump’s inaugural speech is expected to last around 20 minutes. “I’ve been in part of those sessions and this is a beautifully written, powerfully delivered speech today,” Conway said.

“It’s elegant, it’s brief, but I think for Donald Trump it really is a continuation of what he promised to do in those wee hours of election night on November 9th, when he said I want to be the president of all Americans, including those who didn’t vote for me,” she added.