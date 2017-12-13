In setback to Donald Trump, Democrat wins US Senate seat in Alabama

Devalued Degree
While Republicans maintain control of both houses of Congress, Jones' victory will reduce their majority in the US Senate to 51-49, possibly making it harder for Trump to advance his policy agenda.

By: Reuters | Washington | Published: December 13, 2017 9:13 am
Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Doug Jones speaks to reporters after voting Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, in Mountain Brook, Ala. Jones is facing Republican Roy Moore. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Democrat Doug Jones won Alabama’s election for the US Senate on Tuesday, scoring an upset victory in a deeply conservative state against a Republican candidate who was backed by President Donald Trump, US media said.

Jones, 63, a former federal prosecutor, prevailed over Roy Moore, whose campaign was dogged by allegations of sexual misconduct toward teenagers.

