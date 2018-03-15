In joint statement, US, UK, France and Germany agree Russia behind nerve agent attack on former spy

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May, right, views the area where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found critically ill, in Salisbury, England, Thursday, March 15, 2018. May on Wednesday expelled 23 Russian diplomats, severed high-level contacts and vowed both open and covert action following the incident. (Toby Melville/Pool Photo via AP) Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May, right, views the area where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found critically ill, in Salisbury, England, Thursday, March 15, 2018. May on Wednesday expelled 23 Russian diplomats, severed high-level contacts and vowed both open and covert action following the incident. (Toby Melville/Pool Photo via AP)

The leaders of the United States, France, Germany and Britain say they are united in blaming Russia for a nerve agent attack on former spy Sergei Skripal. In a rare joint statement, President Donald Trump, President Emmanuel Macron, Chancellor Angela Merkel and Prime Minister Theresa May say “there is no plausible alternative explanation” to Russian responsibility in the March 4 attack in England.

They say Russia’s failure to respond to Britain’s “legitimate request” for an explanation “further underlines its responsibility.” The leaders say the use of a chemical weapon is “an assault on UK sovereignty” and “a breach of international law.” Britain has expelled 23 Russian diplomats and suspended high-level contacts with Moscow over the incident.

Russia is expected to take retaliatory measures soon.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Theresa May is visiting the city of Salisbury to see where former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found unconscious after being exposed to a nerve agent. May met members of the emergency services and health officials responding to the March 4 chemical attack.

May has blamed Russia, expelled 23 Russian diplomats and suspended high-level contacts with Moscow. The British leader saw the bench where the Skripals were discovered _ now one of several sites in the city cordoned off with police tape and a forensics tent.

Almost 200 troops trained in chemical weapons and decontamination are helping police with the investigation. May said it was “great to meet some tourists” and see that people still coming in the picturesque cathedral city, 90 miles (145 kms) southwest of London.

