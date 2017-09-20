In citizenship message, Trump welcomes immigrants to America

In this Feb. 15, 2017 file photo, people take the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony at the Los Angeles Convention Center. In a Los Angeles ceremony Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, more than 9,000 new American citizens will hear a newly recorded message from President Donald Trump welcoming them to the country and urging them to help others assimilate to help keep the country “safe, strong and free.” It is the first time the message from Trump will be played at the massive swearing-in ceremonies held each month in Southern California. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) In this Feb. 15, 2017 file photo, people take the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony at the Los Angeles Convention Center. In a Los Angeles ceremony Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, more than 9,000 new American citizens will hear a newly recorded message from President Donald Trump welcoming them to the country and urging them to help others assimilate to help keep the country “safe, strong and free.” It is the first time the message from Trump will be played at the massive swearing-in ceremonies held each month in Southern California. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

President Donald Trump has issued a videotaped message that is being played for new American citizens at naturalization ceremonies in which he welcomes immigrants to “the American family.”

The presidential welcome message is a key part of the naturalization ceremony for immigrants who are becoming U.S. citizens. Former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush produced similar video messages for use during these events.

The tone and message of Trump’s speech were highly anticipated given the aggressive stance he has taken on immigration, including travel bans from Muslim-majority countries, ending a program shielding nearly 800,000 immigrants brought to the United States as children from deportation and comments referring to Mexican immigrants as rapists.

In this undated image made from video released by the White House, President Donald Trump speaks during a video welcome message for new American citizens.

In the message, Trump welcomes citizens and tells them they should teach American values to others and “help newcomers assimilate to our way of life.”

“Our history is now your history. And our traditions are now your traditions,” he said on the recording.

The speeches by Bush and Obama have some similarities with Trump’s in that they all mention the values of American citizenship. But Trump’s remarks strikes a different tone than those of his predecessors.

“His message seems to be much more, `You need to fold yourself into the American fabric of American citizenship,”’ said Jason Edwards, a professor of communication at Bridgewater State University in Massachusetts. “There is not a message about the journey of immigrants.”

The video, which was released last week, will be played for more than 9,000 new citizens Wednesday at two naturalization ceremonies in Los Angeles.

In this Feb. 15, 2017 file photo, people wave U.S. flags during a naturalization ceremony at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Trump’s video comes as more immigrants are applying to become American citizens. More than 1 million people filed applications for citizenship in the year through March 2017, up 23 percent from a year earlier, according to statistics from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Legal service organizations that assist immigrants with the process say they saw a surge in interest in citizenship earlier this year after the president’s executive orders on immigration.

Immigrants who want to become U.S. citizens generally must have been legal permanent residents of the United States for at least three years, show “good moral character” and pass English and civics tests that cover topics such as the Founding Fathers, Constitution and the presidency.

In Sept. 16, 2016 file photo, then-President Barack Obama addresses 755 new U.S. citizens in a video message during a naturalization ceremony at Turner Field, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team in Atlanta.

