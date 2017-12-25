Top News
  • In Christmas message, Queen Elizabeth II honours cities hit by terror

Excerpts released by Buckingham Palace indicate Elizabeth praises the "powerful identities'' of Manchester and London.

By: AP | London | Updated: December 25, 2017 8:22 am
Queen Elizabeth II honors cities hit by terror The queen, her husband, Prince Philip, and family members plan to attend a church service Monday on the grounds of Elizabeth’s country estate in Sandringham. They typically mingle with locals who come to watch them arrive at church.
The royal family has a private lunch scheduled afterward. This is the first Christmas the family will be joined by Prince Harry’s fiancee, American actress Meghan Markle.

