Impossible for Pakistan to control terror groups with double game: US lawmaker

A top US lawmaker has said Pakistan’s intelligence services have for too long supported some terror organisations and it is impossible to get a handle on fanatical and violent groups when one plays “double game”. Expressing his sympathies for the peaceful worshippers who were killed in a deadly terror attack on a Sufi shrine in Sindh, Congressman Brad Sherman said, “Pakistan’s intelligence services have for too long supported some terrorist organisations while combating others.”

“It is impossible to get a handle on fanatical and violent groups when you play this double game,” he said while strongly condemning the terrorist attack in Sindh that claimed over 80 lives. “Unfortunately, we have a situation where ISIS can operate within Pakistan and carry out attacks as it did this week,” he said in a statement and called on Pakistan to change its policies towards terror organisations.

Sherman is Chairman of the Sindh Caucus and a Ranking Member of the Asia Pacific Subcommittee of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. “My sympathies are with the peaceful Sufi worshippers and the people of Sindh, who were attacked at the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine in Sehwan on Thursday. The shrine, dedicated to the Saint Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, is an important site for the Sufi faith and attracts many thousands of pilgrims each year,” he said.

“Including today’s attack, over a hundred innocent Pakistanis were killed in multiple attacks around the country this week,” Sherman noted. Sherman said he is well aware of the proliferation of terror organisations within Pakistan and stressed on the need for more concerted efforts to combat terrorism in South Asia.

“I know that we will continue to work with Pakistan to combat terrorism. We should especially support those in Pakistan that are most affected by terror and those forces in Pakistan that are on the front lines of our efforts to defeat militant groups,” he said.