Illegal migrants brought as children ‘shouldn’t be worried’, says Trump

US President Donald Trump said that illegal immigrants brought to the United States as children, known as “dreamers,” should not be worried about deportation.

“They shouldn’t be very worried,” Trump said in an interview broadcast on ABC News on Wednesday.

“I do have a big heart. We’re going to take care of everybody,” Trump said, adding: “Where you have great people that are here that have done a good job, they should be far less worried.”

“We’ll be coming out with policy on that over the next period of four weeks,” he added.