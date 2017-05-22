IHC records statement of Indian woman allegedly forced to marry Pak national

Islamabad High Court. Source: IHC website Islamabad High Court. Source: IHC website

The Islamabad High Court on Monday asked an Indian woman, who has sought refuge at the Indian mission in Islamabad, and her husband whom she has accused of forcefully marrying her to record their statements before it.

Uzma, 20, an Indian national who had travelled to Pakistan earlier this month, has said that her Pakistani husband Tahir Ali “forced” her to marry him at gun point and also harassed her. During Monday’s hearing at the Islamabad High Court, Uzma, who has petitioned for the provision of travel documents,submitted a medical report to show that her daughter was suffering from thalassemia in India and she urgently needed to go back.

The court adjourned till Wednesday after issuing orders that both Uzma and her husband Ali should be prepared to record their statements in the next hearing. The court also asked Tahir to present an immigration form

of Uzma on Tuesday.

Earlier, Uzma requested the court to issue orders for a new immigration form so that she could travel back to India. She alleged that Tahir was having the original documents and was not ready to hand it over to her.

Meanwhile, an Indian diplomat identified as Lalit Kumar Gehlot was barred from entering the courtroom as he was not having a security pass. Uzma had petitioned the Islamabad High Court on May 12 to provide security for her journey back to Delhi and to issue duplicate travel documents which were allegedly stolen by Tahir.

Tahir had filed a petition, asking the court to arrange a meeting with Uzma and also stop her from going back to India. Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria had earlier said that Uzma would only be able to return to her country once all the legal requirements were completed.

