If Trump ends America’s world leadership, who will step up?

Trump swept into office with an isolationist-tinged message rooted in the idea the US needs to refocus on itself.

By: AP | Washington | Published:January 24, 2017 10:22 am
President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address after being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Donald Trump’s pursuit of an “America first” foreign policy is raising questions about who, if anyone, will fill the void if the US relinquishes its traditional global leadership role.

For generations, the US  has largely set the terms for the global economy, policed international security threats and spearheaded response to crises like Ebola and Haiti’s earthquake. Trump swept into office with an isolationist-tinged message rooted in the idea the US needs to refocus on itself, and he’s done little to dispel the notion that he wants the rest of the world solve its own problems.

China and Russia are among those aspiring to fill an economic and military vacuum that would be left by an American retreat. An ambivalent Germany could emerge as the West’s new moral compass.

