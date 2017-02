Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a meeting with businessmen in Caracas, Venezuela January 9, 2017. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a meeting with businessmen in Caracas, Venezuela January 9, 2017. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Venezuela’s socialist leader Nicolas Maduro said on Wednesday that he wanted to avoid confrontation with new US President Donald Trump. “I don’t want problems with the Trump administration,” Maduro said in a speech, after Trump held various conversations with other Latin American leaders expressing concern over Venezuela. “We want respectful relations with the new administration.”