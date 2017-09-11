Hurricane Irma: White House social media director tweets wrong hurricane video

Two men walk their bicycle along a flooded street on the waterfront of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., as Hurricane Irma passes through on Sunday, September 10, 2017. AP Two men walk their bicycle along a flooded street on the waterfront of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., as Hurricane Irma passes through on Sunday, September 10, 2017. AP

White House social media director Dan Scavino has tweeted a wrong video of flooded Miami International Airport affected by Hurricane Irma, only to be corrected by the airport itself, according to media reports. Scavino then deleted the erroneous post, one of many Hurricane Irma tweets that he said he was sharing with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

“Sharing #HurricaneIrma on social media with President @realDonaldTrump & @VP Pence hourly. Here is Miami International Airport. STAY SAFE!!” Scavino wrote, adding a video of an airport covered in water, the CNN reported. “This video is not from Miami International Airport,” Miami International Airport responded to the tweet.

Scavino, in turn, acknowledged the mistake and replied to the airport after deleting the tweet. “@iflymia @realDonaldTrump @VP Thank you. It was among 100s of videos/pics I am receiving re: Irma from public. In trying to notify all, I shared – have deleted. Be safe!” Scavino wrote. “Thanks, Dan,” the airport said.

A message left with the White House seeking comment last afternoon was not immediately returned. Scavino, a former golf caddie for Trump turned campaign aide and pugnacious White House social media chief, is frequently seen at the President’s side and on his Twitter feed. Hurricane Irma made landfall on Florida’s southern islands yesterday and claimed four lives as millions of people evacuated the state.

