Hurricane Irma wreaks havoc: 24 killed, millions advised to evacuate – what we know so far

A local resident walks across a flooded street in downtown Miami as Hurricane Irma arrives at south Florida, U.S. September 10, 2017. (Source: Reuters) A local resident walks across a flooded street in downtown Miami as Hurricane Irma arrives at south Florida, U.S. September 10, 2017. (Source: Reuters)

Hurricane Irma, one of the strongest hurricanes ever recorded in history, has wreaked havoc in the Florida peninsula and the US East Coast. At least 24 people have been killed since the monstrous storm began its destruction through the Caribbean earlier last week and millions have been told to evacuate from the hurricane-hit Florida and surrounding states as well.

Irma formed in the Atlantic and moved from the Caribbean to the US East Coast. It hit lower Florida Keys as a Category 4 storm with sustained wind speeds of around 210 km/h. The eye of the storm was 24 km wide. At its peak, Irma assumed Category 5 storm status with sustained wind speeds of 185 mp/h (around 298 km/hr) for 37 hours. The wind speeds matched those in strong tornadoes but just the fact that the base of the storm is over 640 km in width shows the size of the danger posed to people inhabiting the region.

Here is what we know about Irma so far:

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) in the US said that the storm will bring life-threatening wind impacts to much of Florida regardless of the exact track of the center.” Irma was moving north-northwest from Lakeland in Florida and is at around 15 km/hr, according to the Weather Channel. The wind speeds are currently fluctuating between a Category 1 and Category 2 hurricane.

Another strong Atlantic hurricane, Jose, followed Irma’s path and veered north sparing the Caribbean Islands which had already suffered destruction from Irma. Jose currently poses no danger to the US.

How many were killed?

According to the Associated Press, the full impact of the storm is yet unknown and there are no immediate reports of deaths in Florida. It said the death toll which had faced destruction from Irma earlier was around 24. The count of people injured is yet to be ascertained. Also, there are no immediate reports of people going missing.

What is the destruction hurricane Irma causing?

The low-lying areas in Keys suffered storm surges over 10 feet and witnessed objects like appliances and furniture floating away. Ocean waters were deemed hazardous for navigation and sunken boats were seen. Monroe County administrator Roman Gastesi has said the relief operations will soon begin and c-130 military cargo planes will bring supplies. The teams will also carry out door-to-door check. The NHC says storm surges were a big concern and that a federal tide gauge in Naples reported a 7-foot rise in water levels late on Sunday in just around 90 minutes.

The storm is uprooting trees, blowing away cars, boats, vans, appliances, furnitures, makeshift/wooden/weakly made houses, shelters etc. It even spun off a tornado that caused its own destruction.

Evacuations and curfews

Most of South Florida, including Miami, Tampa and Fort Lauderdale remain in curfew. Miami Beach has barred people from entering the area and police is making arrests for ransacking shops during the hurricane, AP reported.

The SouthEast has been advised to evacuate to safer locations in what could be one of the largest evacuation attempts in the US. 6.4 million of the 7 million people directly advised are located in Florida. The state’s utility services have been struck severely with power outages across the region. Over 3.3 million homes and business lost power and according to utility officials, as per AP, the restoration will take weeks.

Path of destruction

Irma struck the Carribbean Island of Barbuda with winds of 295 km/hr on Wednesday and according to Prime Minister Gaston Browne, up to 30 per cent of the properties were demolished.

The storm moved further to St Barts, St Martin and Anguilla bringing calamitous winds and torrential rain. The next victim of the hurricane was the British Virgin Islands followed by the US Virgin Islands, according to the AFP.

Waves from the Santa Rosa Sound crash over the Navarre Beach causeway in Navarre, Florida, as Isaac approaches the Gulf Coast. The National Hurricane Center warns that the worst damage from 2017’s Hurricane Irma could be from storm surge that could top 12 feet high in some areas of the Florida coast. (Source: AP) Waves from the Santa Rosa Sound crash over the Navarre Beach causeway in Navarre, Florida, as Isaac approaches the Gulf Coast. The National Hurricane Center warns that the worst damage from 2017’s Hurricane Irma could be from storm surge that could top 12 feet high in some areas of the Florida coast. (Source: AP)

Puerto Rico was the next victim and the destruction was on a wider scale in the US island territory. There are around 3 million residents of Puerto Rico and nearly half of them were affected with power outages due to breaks in river banks in the central and northern part of the island.

Dominican Republic’s administration evacuated around 20,000 people and thousands of homes were affected by floods. Haiti was hit next. Had the hurricane taken the projected path, it would’ve caused larger destruction but it veered off to the northern areas reducing the damage.

Palm trees sway in the wind prior to the arrival of the Hurricane Irma in Caibarien, Cuba, September 8, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini Palm trees sway in the wind prior to the arrival of the Hurricane Irma in Caibarien, Cuba, September 8, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Then it was Cuba’s turn to face the brunt of the monster storm. The Camaguey Archipelago of Cuba was hit with winds that uprooted trees, roofs of houses, power lines etc and caused power outages in large parts. Cuban authorities claimed to have evacuated around a million people from the path of destruction.

The storm then moved north towards Florida hitting the Keys on Sunday and it is moving along the southwestern coast of the Florida peninsula towards the Gulf of Mexico. It is still not moving to the densely populated Atlantic coast as per the US NHC.

Storm Strength classification

The storms strengths are measures on parameters like air moisture, sheer, water temperature but one of the more fundamental classifier is wind speed. Storms are classified according to wind speeds as tropical depression (below 63 km/hr), tropical storm (63-118 km/hr), Category 1 (119-153 km/hr), Category 2 (154-177 km/hr), Category 3 (178-208 km/hr), Category 4 (209-251 km/hr) and Category 5 (252+ km/hr).

NHC suggests Category 4 or Category 5 winds can easily make an area uninhabitable for weeks or months if it had a people living in framed houses which is common in the US.

