Hurricane Irma LIVE updates: Destructive storm turns towards Florida Keys

Strong waves brought by Hurricane Irma hit the Malecon seawall in Havana, Cuba, late Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (AP Photo) Strong waves brought by Hurricane Irma hit the Malecon seawall in Havana, Cuba, late Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (AP Photo)

After causing devastation in Cuba and killing at least 22 people in the Caribbean, Hurricane Irma is making its way towards Florida in the United States. According to the National Hurricane Centre, the wind gusts near hurricane force began to batter the Florida Keys late night on Saturday.

Believed to be one of the fiercest Atlantic storms in a century, the hurricane has also set off one of the largest evacuations of Americans from a storm. Tracking models showed Irma would make landfall on the western side of the Florida peninsula and heading up the coast, bringing 130-mph (209 kph) winds, storm surges up to 15 feet (4.6 meters) and flooding in some areas, according to Reuters.

According to the National Hurricane Centre, Category 5 is the strongest intensity of a storm. Irma said to be the first ever storm to sustain winds of 185 miles per hour for longer than 24 hours in the open Atlantic Ocean can be devastating if it reaches its full glory.

Here are LIVE updates of Hurricane Irma (According to IST):

8:13 am: According to The National Weather Service, the first hurricane-force wind gust has been recorded in the Florida Keys. The service says the Smith Shoal Light station recorded a 74 mph (119 kph) wind gust on Saturday night.The center of Irma is headed toward the Keys and has sustained winds of 120 mph (193.11 kph) as reported by AP at 10:15 pm local time.

