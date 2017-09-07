Hurricane Irma likely to drop to Category 4 upon landfall in Florida, says US National Hurricane Centre

In this geocolor image captured by GOES-16 and released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Hurricane Irma approaches Anguilla. (Source: AP) In this geocolor image captured by GOES-16 and released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Hurricane Irma approaches Anguilla. (Source: AP)

Hurricane Irma is likely to be downgraded to a Category 4 storm by the time it makes landfall in Florida, the US National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.

Irma, at present a Category 5 storm packing maximum sustained winds of 180 miles (285 km) per hour, is moving off the northern coast of the Dominican Republic, the NHC said.

It has become a little less organised over the past few hours but the threat of direct hurricane impacts in Florida over the weekend and early next week continues to increase, it said.

Hurricane watches were in effect for the northwestern Bahamas and much of Cuba.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App