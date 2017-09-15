Hurricane Harvey’s insured losses estimated to cost nearly $19 billion

Only in Express
By: AP | Austin (texas) | Published:September 15, 2017 11:54 pm
Hurricane Harvey: Debris left behind in the wake of Hurricane Harvey in Rockport, Texas.
The nation’s largest state insurance trade association estimates insured losses from Harvey at nearly $19 billion- and that doesn’t count damage not covered by insurance.

The Insurance Council of Texas says windstorm and other claims from Harvey will be worth nearly $3 billion. Approximately 250,000 damaged cars and commercial vehicles will trigger around another $4.75 billion in insurance claims.

The council cites the Federal Emergency Management Agency in estimating that Harvey’s flooding will result in $11 billion in payments to homeowners with flood insurance. Those flood losses would be the second highest on record, trailing only Hurricane Katrina’s $16 billion.

Harvey battered Texas’ Gulf Coast and flooded a vast area stretching from Houston to the Louisiana border. The storm caused 70-plus deaths and damaged or destroyed more than 250,000 homes.

