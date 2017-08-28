Only in Express
  • Hurricane Harvey much less damaging than Katrina, Sandy: Hannover Re

Hurricane Harvey much less damaging than Katrina, Sandy: Hannover Re

Hannover Re, one of the world's largest reinsurers, said that insured losses for Katrina in 2005 were around $80 billion, while losses from Sandy in 2012 were $36 billion.

By: Reuters | Frankfurt | Published:August 28, 2017 3:43 pm
Related News

 

Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Katrina, Hannover Re, Hurricane Sandy, Texas cost storm, Hurricane hist US coast, Hurricane hits Texas coast, Hurricane in US, Texas hurricane news, International news, World news, hurricane in Texas, US news People walk through water to a staging area to evacuate from flood waters from Hurricane Harvey in Dickinson, Texas. (Source: REUTERS)

Damages from Harvey, the hurricane and tropical storm ravaging Houston and the Texas Gulf Coast, are estimated to be well below those from major storms that have hit New Orleans and New York, according to Hannover Re on Monday.

Hannover Re, one of the world’s largest reinsurers, said that insured losses for Katrina in 2005 were around $80 billion, while losses from Sandy in 2012 were $36 billion.

“We are far from Katrina and Sandy in magnitude in the case of Hurricane Harvey,” a spokeswoman for the company said. Insured losses for Harvey are so far estimated at less than 3 billion, a person with knowledge of an early market estimate said on Monday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the industry is still assessing costs while the storm continues.

Harvey was set to dump more rain on Houston on Monday, worsening flooding that has paralysed the United States’ fourth-biggest city, forced thousands to flee and swollen rivers to levels not seen in centuries.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 28: Latest News