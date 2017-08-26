Hurricane Harvey knocks out 22 per cent of US Gulf oil production

Surf rises at Bob Hall Pier Corpus Christi, Texas as Hurricane Harvey approaches on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP) Surf rises at Bob Hall Pier Corpus Christi, Texas as Hurricane Harvey approaches on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)

About 22 per cent of US Gulf of Mexico oil production is offline due to Hurricane Harvey, the US Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said on Friday. That equates to roughly 377,117 barrels of oil per day, out of the roughly 1.75 million barrels pumped daily from the Gulf. About 23.2 per cent of Gulf natural gas production is offline due to Harvey, or about 748 million cubic feet per day, BSEE said.

Roughly 86 platforms have been evacuated in the Gulf so far, about 12 percent in the region. Four of the 10 drilling rigs in the Gulf have also been evacuated, BSEE said. BSEE tabulates the data by polling 30 Gulf operators.

