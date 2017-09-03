Donald Trump increases federal funding for debris removal: White House

Debris lies on the ground after a building was destroyed by Hurricane Harvey in Aransas Pass, Texas. (AP) Debris lies on the ground after a building was destroyed by Hurricane Harvey in Aransas Pass, Texas. (AP)

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday authorized an increase in the level of federal funding for debris removal and emergency protective measures as a result of Hurricane Harvey to 90 percent from 75 percent, the White House said.

“President Trump increased cost sharing to 90 percent federal funding for debris removal, including direct federal assistance, and a 100 percent federal funding for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance,” the White House said in a statement.

