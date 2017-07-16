Hurricane Fernanda strengthens in Pacific, no threat to land

Hurricane Fernanda has continued to build strength in the Pacific Ocean but is heading farther out to sea and does not pose any immediate threat to land. The US National Hurricane Center reports that the storm’s maximum sustained winds are at 145 mph (230 kph). It is a powerful, Category 4 hurricane.

The center said Fernanda’s eye was about 1,145 miles (1,845 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula on Saturday. It was moving to the west at 12 mph (19 kph). The storm was heading in the general direction of Hawaii, but forecasters said it is expected to lose strength in the coming days.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App