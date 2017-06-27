Hurricane Dora moving away from Mexico’s southwest coast

The hurricane was centered about 285 kilometers southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico, and was moving west-northwest near 21 kph (Source: wikimedia commons) The hurricane was centered about 285 kilometers southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico, and was moving west-northwest near 21 kph (Source: wikimedia commons)

Hurricane Dora has strengthened off Mexico’s Pacific coast, but posed little threat as it spun out into the ocean away from land. The hurricane’s maximum sustained winds Monday afternoon were near 150 kph, according to the US National Hurricane Center. Dora was expected to begin weakening on Tuesday.

The hurricane was centered about 285 kilometers southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico, and was moving west-northwest near 21 kph. The hurricane center said Dora’s forecast track shows its center moving away from Mexico’s southwestern coast. But swells from the storm are affecting parts of Mexico’s coast and are expected to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Western Mexican states of Guerrero and Michoacan were expected to receive 2.5 to 5 centimeters of rain.

