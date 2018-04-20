Follow Us:
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Hundreds celebrate former first lady Barbara Bush in Houston

Mayor Sylvester Turner and several of Houston's leading clergy members from different faiths offered tributes to former first lady Barbara Bush. She died at her Houston home Tuesday at age 92.

By: AP | Houston | Published: April 20, 2018 10:01:29 am
Hundreds celebrate former first lady Barbara Bush in Houston Hiram Smith, owner of HiramStyle, prepares a floral arrangement around a portrait of former first lady Barbara Bush in the Barbara Bush Literacy Plaza on Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Houston. Bush died at her Houston home Tuesday at age 92. (Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP)
The memorials to former first lady Barbara Bush have begun with a celebration of her life in front of Houston’s City Hall. Mayor Sylvester Turner and several of Houston’s leading clergy members from different faiths offered tributes to Bush. She died at her Houston home Tuesday at age 92.

Hundreds attended the City Hall event on Thursday. The Houston Children’s Chorus, a choir of 60 children that sang dozens of times for Bush and her husband, former President George H.W. Bush, performed.

Meanwhile at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, rock star Bono praised Barbara Bush for her public service impulse. He said he believed that moved her son, former President George W. Bush, to create the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief.

Bono was at the center to accept a medal for distinguished leadership.

