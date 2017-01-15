Human Rights Commission of Pakistan concerned over sense of insecurity among Pak bloggers

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed alarm over a growing sense of insecurity among bloggers and civil society activists and called for immediate recovery of missing social media critics. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed alarm over a growing sense of insecurity among bloggers and civil society activists and called for immediate recovery of missing social media critics.

Bloggers and activists in Pakistan are living under the climate of 'increased insecurity' following disappearance of several bloggers early this month.

Four Pakistani activists – Waqas Goraya, Asim Saeed, Salman Haider and Ahmed Raza Naseer – known on social media for their secular leftist views often against the military went missing from Islamabad on January 4.

“The authorities are surely aware of a climate of increased insecurity and fear among bloggers and activists after at least four bloggers were picked up in the last few days. The anxiety is fueled not only by the continued disappearance of the four men but also a vicious online smear campaign against them,” the HRCP said on Sunday in a statement.

It said: “Whoever has disappeared the four bloggers has done Pakistan a great disservice. Not only have their deeds done untold damage to Pakistan’s reputation, but also led to us being firmly counted among nations where expression in the cyber space makes activists extremely vulnerable.

“It is vital that all elements of the state, including the elected government and the security establishment, reflect on the reasons why fingers are being raised against state agencies for these disappearances. They must consider why families of the missing men or the civil society would suspect involvement of state agencies.”

The HRCP says even if any of the missing bloggers are suspected of any wrongdoing, their apprehension in this manner cannot be justified. If such is indeed the case, law must be followed and courts should have a chance to examine the case against them.

“It is in everyone’s interest that the missing bloggers are recovered without delay. It must be understood that national interest is in following the rule of law and due process without any exception.

“We urge the competent people in the government to reassure the bloggers and activists that it retains the will and the ability to prevent violation of their rights and provide them a safe environment to air their views and engage in activism.”