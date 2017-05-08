France elects Emmanuel Macron as president: Here’s how world leaders reacted

French President elect Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux celebrate on the stage at his victory rally near the Louvre in Paris, France May 7, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo French President elect Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux celebrate on the stage at his victory rally near the Louvre in Paris, France May 7, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo

The 39-year old Centrist independent candidate Emmanuel Macron defeated far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in a closely fought French elections. Speaking after his victory, Macron promised to “fight the divisions” in the country. “I will fight with all my strength against the divisions that are undermining us,” Macron said.

Here is how the world leaders reacted to his victory.

Narendra Modi: In a tweet, PM Modi described the elections result as an “emphatic victory” for Macron. “Congratulations to @EmmanuelMacron for an emphatic victory in the French Presidential election. #Presidentielle2017,” he wrote.

Donald Trump: US President Donald Trump said that he is looking forward to working with Macron in the future. In a tweet, Trump said, “Congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on his big win today as the next President of France,” he tweeted. “I look very much forward to working with him!”

Angela Merkel: German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a tweet said that Macron’s win is a victory for Europe. “Congratulations, @EmmanuelMacron. Your victory is a victory for a strong and united Europe and for French-German friendship,” Merkel tweeted.

Theresa May: Downing Street Spokesman issued a statement on the behalf of UK Prime Minister Theresa May. “The Prime Minister warmly congratulates President-elect Macron on his election success. France is one of our closest allies and we look forward to working with the new President on a wide range of shared priorities,” the statement said.

European Union: Pro-EU Macron was also congratulated by several major players of European Union. European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in a tweet said, “Happy that the French chose a European future.” EU Council President Donald Tusk said the people of France have voted for “liberty, equality and fraternity” and “said no to the tyranny of fake news”. European Parliament President Antonio Tajani spoke to news agency AFP, and described Macron’s victory as a “vote of confidence”. “We have received a vote of confidence from France in the European Union,” he said.

Macron will become the youngest person in history to become France President. His victory came amid a time when there was a growing support to right-wing leaders in several parts of the world.

