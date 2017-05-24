How the global media covered the Manchester Arena blast

Some of the newspaper frontpages covering the Manchester attack Some of the newspaper frontpages covering the Manchester attack

After UK’s terror attack on Monday night that left 22 people killed and at least 59 injured, Prime Minister Theresa May late Tuesday said the threat level was now considered “critical”, meaning an attack may be imminent. Over 20,000 people were reported to be present at the Manchester Arena to attend American pop singer Ariana Grande’s concert when a suicide bomber blew himself up at the arena. The blast was caused when the attacker defused the IED, killing himself in the process. Within hours of the blast, the Islamic State terror group had claimed responsibility for the bombing and warned of more attacks.

British Police on Tuesday named British-born Salman Abedi, 22, as the perpetrator of the bombing at the indoor venue. According to reports, Chief constable Ian Hopkins of Greater Manchester Police headquarters confirmed that the man is being investigated for his purported role in the attack. “I can confirm that the man suspected of carrying out last night’s atrocity has been named as 22-year-old Salman Abedi. however, he has not yet been formally identified and I wouldn’t wish, therefore, to comment further. The priority remains to establish whether he was acting alone or as part of a network,” Hopkins said.

PM May raised the threat level from severe to critical for the first time since 2007, saying the decision was taken after security forces were unable to rule out if Salman Abedi, the suspect behind the deadly suicide attack acted alone.

Here’s how the global media covered the Manchester attack:

Pakistan daily Dawn reported that it was Britain’s worst terrorist bloodshed. It also wrote about British Prime Minister Theresa May’s vow that “terrorist will not prevail”. “The attack was the deadliest since July 7, 2005 when four suicide bombers inspired by Al Qaeda attacked London’s transport system killing 52 and injuring 700 others,” it reported.

The British daily newspaper The Guardian reported the attack as “Murder in Manchester” and that many young lives were stolen due to the terror attack. It further reported that the British police and security services are urgently trying to establish if the suicide bomber who killed 22 people, including children acted alone.

American daily newspaper The Washington Post on Tuesday reported the explosion appeared intended to inflict the maximum possible damage on young concert-­goers. It wrote that as described by police the terrorist attack ripped through a crowd of teenagers and other concert-­goers late Monday after a performance by American pop singer Ariana Grande in the city of Manchester.

Pakistan based English newspaper The Express Tribune reported the terrorist attack as a “carnage at pop concert”. It also reported that Islamic State(IS) on Tuesday claimed the attack at the packed Manchester arena killing 22 people including a eight-year-old girl.

American daily The New York Times headlined the incident “Britain on edge as terror alert hits top level”. The paper reported about Britain’s prime minister highest level of alert on Tuesday in the nation on and that she has deployed military to work with the police over fears that another terrorist attack was imminent.

