London fire: How British newspapers reported the Grenfell Tower tragedy

Flames and smoke billow as firefighters deal with a serious fire in a tower block at Latimer Road in West London, Britain on Wednesday. (REUTERS/Toby Melville) Flames and smoke billow as firefighters deal with a serious fire in a tower block at Latimer Road in West London, Britain on Wednesday. (REUTERS/Toby Melville)

West London’s 24-storey Grenfell Tower residential highrise was engulfed by a blaze on Wednesday. The fire killed at least 17 people and most of the injured are said to be in a critical condition. London’s fire commissioner confirmed the death count on Thursday as the rescue operations continued. The fire was first reported at the Grenfell Tower at 01.16 am (local time). When the fire broke out at the 120-flat residential tower, 600 people were reportedly inside the building. Flames reached the top of the highrise despite firefighters spraying the building from all sides.

Thursday’s front pages of British newspapers were splashed with dramatic pictures of the inferno engulfing the tower, here is how they reported:

The front page of the Daily Express newspaper. The front page of the Daily Express newspaper.

HIGH-RISE HORROR: Daily Express summed up the carnage as the blaze engulfed the building. It talks of tragic incidents of how desperate parents threw their children out from the building’s windows to save them from the fire. Another headline highlights how the hapless few on the top three floors got the worst of the blaze. It said nobody on these floors survived.

Daily Mirror leaves the explanation of the sight to a single word. Daily Mirror leaves the explanation of the sight to a single word.

The Daily Mirror called the building a “deathtrap”. It highlighted that the residents living in the tower had been warned of such a potential catastrophe four years ago. It seemed corrective measures would have spared the lives of so many.

Front page of the Daily Star. Front page of the Daily Star.

The Daily Star seemed to use the same headline and photograph on its front page as the Daily Mirror. The paper also published the photographs of the missing people on its front page.

The Daily Mail brought out an edition whose front page amplified the frustration and anger. The Daily Mail brought out an edition whose front page amplified the frustration and anger.

The Daily Mail used a dramatic picture of the 24-storey inferno, with a headline effectively summing up the anger of London’s citizens over the incident.

The Financial Times. The Financial Times.

The Financial Times used an aerial photograph of London that showed the smoking tower in West London. The paper didn’t use any visuals of the dramatic fire on the front page, possibly because of the nature of the accident.

The front page of the newspaper ‘i’. The front page of the newspaper ‘i’.

The paper did an eight-page coverage of the fire, which included reports, analysis and eyewitness accounts. One of the heartening stories highlighted on the front page was how a baby was thrown from the window by a mother and was caught by passersby.

The front page of the Metro newspaper. The front page of the Metro newspaper.

Metro reported the fire as ‘Hell on Earth’. More than anything, it highlighted the agony of the residents and that of the firefighters.

The Front Page of the Daily Telegraph. The Front Page of the Daily Telegraph.

The paper reported the incident as a disaster waiting to happen. It highlighted how safety warnings were ignored.

The Guardian’s front page puts the blaze as the centrepiece of two news pieces. The Guardian’s front page puts the blaze as the centrepiece of two news pieces.

The paper’s front page coverage was entirely dedicated to the tower blaze.

The front page of The Sun. The front page of The Sun.

The carried a picture of people signalling for help from the windows. The paper dedicated 16 pages to cover the incident.

The front page of the Times. The front page of the Times.

The Times highlighted how the fire engulfed the building in a matter of 15 minutes. Dramatic visuals on the front page showed burning debris falling from the tower.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd