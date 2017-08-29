Houston airports to remain closed until passengers can be accommodated

“We are not putting a deadline on this … (There is) a whole list of boxes that need to be checked before we open airports again,” said Bill Begley, the airport system’s spokesman. “We are not putting a deadline on this … (There is) a whole list of boxes that need to be checked before we open airports again,” said Bill Begley, the airport system’s spokesman.

Houston’s two largest airports will remain closed until passengers can be “safely accommodated,” a spokesman for the city’s airport system said on Monday. George Bush Intercontinental Airport and the William P. Hobby Airport were shut down over the weekend due to water on the runways and in surrounding areas from Tropical Storm Harvey.

“We are not putting a deadline on this … (There is) a whole list of boxes that need to be checked before we open airports again,” said Bill Begley, the airport system’s spokesman.

