Hospital says Chinese political prisoner, Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo’s cancer is in final stages

In this recent undated handout photo, Chinese dissident and Nobel Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, left, is attended to by his wife Liu Xia in a hospital in China. (Photo via AP) In this recent undated handout photo, Chinese dissident and Nobel Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, left, is attended to by his wife Liu Xia in a hospital in China. (Photo via AP)

The Chinese hospital treating sick Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo said on Saturday that his cancer is in the final stages and that a German and US doctor had seen him and offered “full approval” of their treatment of him. Liu, 61, was jailed for 11 years in 2009 for “inciting subversion of state power” after he helped write a petition known as “Charter 08” calling for sweeping political reforms.

He was recently moved from jail to a hospital in China’s northeastern city of Shenyang to be treated for late-stage liver cancer.

On Friday, the medical team responsible for treating Liu had stopped using cancer-fighting drugs so as to not overwhelm his severely weakened liver, raising concerns that governments most prominent political prisoner was critically ill.

A statement on China Medical University’s First Hospital website said, that the medical team had stopped an inhibitor drug for advanced liver cancer on Liu’s liver function was rapidly deteriorating.

Liu was diagnosed with cancer in May, earlier this year, while he was serving his 11-year prison sentence for allegedly inciting hostility towards the Chinese government.

Liu was awarded the Nobel peace prize in 2010, for his work as an activist campaigning for democratic reforms in China. The same year Chinese authorities passed an order to arrest Liu for inciting subversion by advocating sweeping political reforms. The government has since ignored international call to release Liu and further isolated him by restricting his communication with the outside world.

Liu has not been allowed to collect his Nobel prize as he has not been released from his prison since the honour was bestowed upon him.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App