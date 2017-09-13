Hope Hicks, 28, formally named White House Communications Director

The 28-year-old Hope Hicks had been acting director since the spectacular departure of Wall Street personality Anthony Scaramucci, who held the position for less than two weeks. (Source: AP photo/File) The 28-year-old Hope Hicks had been acting director since the spectacular departure of Wall Street personality Anthony Scaramucci, who held the position for less than two weeks. (Source: AP photo/File)

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday formally appointed one of his most trusted aides, Hope Hicks, as Communications Director — one of the most powerful roles in Washington, the White House officials said.

The 28-year-old replaces Wall Street personality Anthony Scaramucci who was fired in July after holding the position for less than two weeks. Scaramucci faced the axe for using harsh language for two former White House advisers.

Hicks is the third White House communications director in the eight months of Trump administration. She was working as an interim director after Scaramucci’s exit.

Hicks has served as Trump’s presidential campaign’s lead spokesperson. She has been interim communications director for the past few weeks. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday that Hick has been named to the job permanently.

A former Ralph Lauren fashion model, Hicks has been a keen defender of Trump’s image. Her responsibilities now include shaping the administration’s message.

After appointing Hicks as acting communications Director, Trump had said, “She’s always on the phone talking to the reporters, trying to get the reporters to straighten out their dishonest stories. Hicks is a “tremendously talented person.”

“She’s a little shy, but that’s OK because she is really, really talented,” he added.

Hicks is a native of Greenwich, Connecticut.

