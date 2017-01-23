‘Honored to serve you’: Donald Trump misspells ‘honour’ on Twitter

Though the British and US spellings of the word ‘honoured’ are different, the way Trump spelled it was incorrect.REUTERS/Carlos Barria Though the British and US spellings of the word ‘honoured’ are different, the way Trump spelled it was incorrect.REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Shortly after assuming office as the 45th US President, Donald Trump tweeted saying he was “honered” to have been sworn in as the leader, evoking wide-spread response on the Twitter. According to a report in the Independent on Sunday, Trump wrote in a now deleted tweet: “I am honered to serve you, the great American People, as your 45th President of the United States!”

Though the British and US spellings of the word ‘honoured’ are different, the way Trump spelled it was incorrect. Although, the tweet was quickly removed, a number of people had already responded to the US President’s spelling ‘mishap’. The report quoted a Twitter user accusing Trump of being “the most illiterate president ever”. According to some commentators, the deleting of Trump’s tweet, which was made from the official President of the United States (POTUS) account, could have been illegal.

“Under the terms of the Presidential Records Act, all records and documents relating to the US President must be preserved. Former presidents have interpreted this to include social media posts,” the report noted. It is still to be known if Trump’s team has archived his deleted tweet. “We eventually set up auto-archiving for official platforms, so errors could be corrected while preserving the original,” Ezra Mechaber, a former aide to Barack Obama, was quoted as saying.

Recently, Trump tweeted that China’s seizure of a US Navy research drone was an “unpresidented” act, misspelling the word “unprecedented”.