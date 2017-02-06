Honduras: Truck and bus crash kills 16, injures 34

Emergency personnel rescue an injured passenger from a bus involved in an accident on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Fernando Antonio) Emergency personnel rescue an injured passenger from a bus involved in an accident on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Fernando Antonio)

An out-of-control cargo truck crashed into a bus on a highway outside Honduras’ capital, killing 16 people and injuring 34, authorities have said. The injured were taken to University Teaching Hospital in Tegucigalpa yesterday, where hospital spokesman Miguel Osorio said two were in serious condition from severe blows to the head.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Police said the truck driver fled after the crash on a highway that links the capital with southern Honduras. National Transportation Director Leonel Sauceda said investigators were trying to determine if the truck driver was speeding in his vehicle, which was loaded with fruit.