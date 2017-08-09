Honduran mom, son freed from center housing immigrants in US

A York County immigration judge ordered the immediate release of Wendy Osorio Martinez and Diego Rivera Osorio after a hearing Monday, NewsWorks reported (Representational Image) A York County immigration judge ordered the immediate release of Wendy Osorio Martinez and Diego Rivera Osorio after a hearing Monday, NewsWorks reported (Representational Image)

A Honduran woman and her 3-year-old son who spent nearly two years in a Pennsylvania center used by the U.S. government to house asylum-seeking immigrants have been freed by a judge. NewsWorks reports a York County immigration judge ordered the immediate release of Wendy Osorio Martinez and Diego Rivera Osorio after a hearing Monday.

They were among four families held at the Berks Family Residential Center. Their detentions have sparked protests, a hunger strike and letters from politicians seeking their release. The judge took into consideration two recent federal court opinions that children apprehended near the U.S.-Mexico border have due-process rights.

Osorio Martinez’s lawyer says she was released because she’s the child’s only caretaker. They plan to relocate to Houston to live with family.

