Hillary Clinton caught reading Mike Pence e-mail controversy

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has been caught intently looking at a newspaper story about Vice President Mike Pence’s e-mail controversy, according to local media reports. While sitting in a Boston-to-New York flight, Clinton was caught by a passenger glancing at a front-page story in USA Today, “Pence used personal e-mail in office”, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday. The photo posted on the passenger’s Twitter account was quickly and widely circulated.

Clinton’s 2016 Democratic presidential bid was mired in her use of private e-mail server to send and receive official State Department information. An FBI investigation concluded that Clinton’s actions were “extremely careless” but not criminal. Pence used his e-mail account, which was hacked last summer, at times to discuss sensitive matters and homeland security issues when he was Governor of Indiana, the Indianapolis Star reported on Thursday.

“I am very confident our e-mail practices were in compliance with Indiana’s laws,” Pence told reporter on Friday in Wisconsin. He also said there is “no comparison whatsoever” between his situation and Clinton’s, considering she “mishandled classified information” and “destroyed” e-mail requested by members of Congress and other officials.