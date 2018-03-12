Highly likely Russia behind spy poisoning: Theresa May

Britain’s Prime Minister, Theresa May chaired a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC). (REUTERS) Britain’s Prime Minister, Theresa May chaired a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC). (REUTERS)

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday said it was highly likely that Russia was behind the poisoning of a Russian spy with a deadly nerve agent last week.

May chaired a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) to assess the intelligence around the poisoning, BBC reported. A former Russian spy and his daughter were poisoned by a military-grade nerve agent of a type developed by Russia, Theresa May has told MPs, the report said.

The prime minister said the government had concluded it was “highly likely” that Russia was responsible for the attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury on March 4. She said Russia’s ambassador in London had been summoned to explain whether it was “a direct action by the Russian state” or the result of it “losing control” of its stock of nerve agents

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App