Latest News
  • Seen this? Heavy snowfall sweeps Syria as final leg of evacuation finishes

Seen this? Heavy snowfall sweeps Syria as final leg of evacuation finishes

Syria received snowfall after more than 25 years.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 23, 2016 11:27 am
Syria, Syria crisis, Syria refugees, Syria snow fall, Aleppo, Aleppo situation, Aleppo crisis, Aleppo attacks, Aleppo evacuation, Syrian city Aleppo, Syrian Army, world news, indian express news A general view shows parked busses at insurgent-held al-Rashideen, Syria. (Reuters)

Syria’s northern province Deir Ez Zor received snowfall after more than 25 years adding massively to the woes of those affected by the battle between the insurgents and government forces. The ongoing crisis in Syria and the evacuation of citizens has hit a major hurdle as massive snowstorms have swept the region. Under these heavy snow and freezing conditions, the last people have left eastern Aleppo. The Syrian military announces that it has “re-established security” across the city.

Efforts are on to move refugees to al-Hawl, which is located north-east of Syria and is better suited for displaced persons. However, many such displaced people have to now endure cold because of the freezing temperatures and lack of adequate shelter.

“Nearly 50 centimetres of snow has fallen on Mount Singar, endangering the lives of the refugees there,” said Mahma Khalil, the town’s mayor was quoted in news outlet The Independent. Appealing to Baghdad government for help, he said more than 9,000 refugees were in need of aid to keep them warm through the weather.

People have been tweeting out the plight of refugees who are stuck in the snow.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Syria, Syria crisis, Syria refugees, Syria snow fall, Aleppo, Aleppo situation, Aleppo crisis, Aleppo attacks, Aleppo evacuation, Syrian city Aleppo, Syrian Army, world news, indian express news Evacuees from the Shi’ite Muslim villages of al-Foua and Kefraya ride a bus at insurgent-held al-Rashideen in Aleppo province, Syria. (Reuters)

Snow has also blanketed parts of Saudi Arabia with massive floods. In January 2016, the region experienced snowfall after 85 years.

The evacuation of the Syrian citizens comes under the agreement between government supporter Russia and rebel supporter Turkey, made in presence of the Red Cross. In the deal, the rebel supporting citizens had to leave the area within two days of the deal. All citizens have been moved from the hospitals as none remain functioning in Aleppo. Over 25,000 have been ushered out of the country since last week.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

Must Read

Dec 23: Latest News