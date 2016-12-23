Seen this? Heavy snowfall sweeps Syria as final leg of evacuation finishes

A general view shows parked busses at insurgent-held al-Rashideen, Syria. (Reuters) A general view shows parked busses at insurgent-held al-Rashideen, Syria. (Reuters)

Syria’s northern province Deir Ez Zor received snowfall after more than 25 years adding massively to the woes of those affected by the battle between the insurgents and government forces. The ongoing crisis in Syria and the evacuation of citizens has hit a major hurdle as massive snowstorms have swept the region. Under these heavy snow and freezing conditions, the last people have left eastern Aleppo. The Syrian military announces that it has “re-established security” across the city.

Efforts are on to move refugees to al-Hawl, which is located north-east of Syria and is better suited for displaced persons. However, many such displaced people have to now endure cold because of the freezing temperatures and lack of adequate shelter.

“Nearly 50 centimetres of snow has fallen on Mount Singar, endangering the lives of the refugees there,” said Mahma Khalil, the town’s mayor was quoted in news outlet The Independent. Appealing to Baghdad government for help, he said more than 9,000 refugees were in need of aid to keep them warm through the weather.

People have been tweeting out the plight of refugees who are stuck in the snow.

Snow has covered northern Syria. Hundreds of thousands live in tent camps for IDPs near the Turkish border. Northern Aleppo province today pic.twitter.com/4MDi9GlYQL — Elizabeth Tsurkov (@Elizrael) December 21, 2016

The cold has arrived 🌧 Mount Hermon is shown in the picture with snow. Allah (swt) help the mujahideen who are keeping us safe. #Syria pic.twitter.com/cSHSZKlOOu — Fatimah (@lauryou1907) December 10, 2016

Back #home we never witnessed snow. Little excitements in Syria apart from the constant air strikes. 😅#Winter pic.twitter.com/OMj5AHzJx5 — Indian in Syria (@indian_insyria) December 21, 2016

No sign that the 1000s sieged r coming out of #aleppo! More than 30 hours stuck n buses, waiting, freezing no food/water! V @MahmoudRashwani pic.twitter.com/OKLtGFS2yQ — Zaina Erhaim (@ZainaErhaim) December 21, 2016

تساقط الثلوج على مدينة #ديرالزور صباح هذا اليوم.

اللهم يا مجري السحاب احقن دمائنا وابدلها بالخير وخلصنا من طاغية الشام و من معه#حلب_تباد pic.twitter.com/omuH8GYqDF — Mustafa Aleissa (@MustafaAleissa) December 18, 2016

Evacuees from the Shi’ite Muslim villages of al-Foua and Kefraya ride a bus at insurgent-held al-Rashideen in Aleppo province, Syria. (Reuters) Evacuees from the Shi’ite Muslim villages of al-Foua and Kefraya ride a bus at insurgent-held al-Rashideen in Aleppo province, Syria. (Reuters)

Snow has also blanketed parts of Saudi Arabia with massive floods. In January 2016, the region experienced snowfall after 85 years.

The evacuation of the Syrian citizens comes under the agreement between government supporter Russia and rebel supporter Turkey, made in presence of the Red Cross. In the deal, the rebel supporting citizens had to leave the area within two days of the deal. All citizens have been moved from the hospitals as none remain functioning in Aleppo. Over 25,000 have been ushered out of the country since last week.

