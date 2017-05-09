Health of Nigeria’s president raises governance concerns

The President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) The President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

President Muhammadu Buhari had warned Nigerians when he returned from nearly two months of medical treatment in London that he was likely to have to go back. On Sunday night, he did just that. But if few were surprised at his departure — the 74-year-old has barely been seen in public since March — the manner of his leaving gave cause for concern.

The news came just minutes after a hastily organised reception for 82 schoolgirls, who were released in a negotiated deal after being held by Boko Haram Islamists for more than three years. Presidency spokesman Femi Adesina announced that Buhari’s doctors would determine how long he was away, making his absence open-ended.

“I have absolute confidence that government will continue to run smoothly while I’m away,” Buhari wrote on his Twitter account after formally handing over power to his deputy. Buhari’s government has been trying to turn around the economy, which has been in recession since last year, and finally end Boko Haram’s bloody eight-year insurgency in the northeast.

But there are concerns that given Buhari’s personal style of leadership, crucial policy decisions will not be made and his flagship war on corruption will lose momentum. Buhari has been under pressure to disclose the nature of his illness. He has missed three of the last four cabinet meetings and other engagements.

His appearance at Friday prayers last week and Sunday’s carefully stage-managed photo-call with the Chibok girls were rare public outings — and even then, still at the presidential villa. The former military ruler — already rapier thin –appeared painfully gaunt. Political allies and his wife, Aisha, have played down rumours he is too ill to rule.

“From what I can see, the president remains at the helm and his policies are being implemented,” Bola Tinubu, head of Buhari’s ruling All Progressives Congress party, said on Sunday. But observers said that is up for debate, especially when it comes to Buhari’s signature war against corruption, where he has been both the driving force and figurehead.

“Buhari has been instrumental to the success of the current war against corruption,” said Debo Adeniran, of the Coalition Against Corrupt Leaders lobby group. “A protracted stay in London will definitely reduce the momentum. Apart from individuals, state institutions involved in the fight may slow down because Buhari is not around.”

Buhari’s anti-graft campaign was already stuttering, with the government recently suffering a series of defeats in high-profile corruption cases in court. With elections due in early 2019 and Buhari possibly unfit to stand, that has also brought forward the jostling for succession, likewise ensuring little in the way of government work gets done.

