Hawaii volcano: Warning of toxic gas called vog, new areas at risk

Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, began extruding red-hot lava and sulfuric acid fumes through newly opened fissures on the ground along its eastern flank on May 3, marking the latest phase of an eruption cycle that has continued nearly nonstop for 35 years. (Source: AP)

With the eruptions in Hawaii intensifying, BBC correspondent Chris Buckler explains what happens when lava flow meets the sea. The eruption of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii sparked new safety warnings about toxic gas on the Big Island’s southern coastline after lava began flowing into the ocean and setting off a chemical reaction.

The molten rock started pouring into the sea over the past few weeks. It’s been generating plumes of lava haze or “laze” as it interacts with seawater. It’s just the latest hazard from a weeks-old eruption that has so far generated earthquakes and featured gushing molten rock, giant ash plumes and sulfur dioxide. The eruption has destroyed more than 40 buildings which forced more than 2,000 people to evacuate.

Officials ordered more than 1,700 people out of Big Island communities near the lava, warning of the dangers of spattering hot rock and high levels of sulfuric gas that could threaten the elderly and people with breathing problems. (Source: AP)

An air quality index for Kona, about 64 km northwest of the eruption site, was at “orange” level, meaning that older individuals and those with lung problems could be affected.

WHAT IS LAVA HAZE?

The US Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory issued a notice in mid-April that there were signs of pressure building in underground magma and a new vent could form on the cone or along what's known as the East Rift Zone. (Source: AP)

It is made of dense white clouds of steam, toxic gas and tiny shards of volcanic glass. Janet Babb, a geologist with the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, says the plume “looks innocuous, but it’s not.”

HOW IS IT CREATED?

Laze is formed when lava enters the ocean and triggers a series of chemical reactions. The seawater cools the lava, which forms a glass that shatters. Tiny pieces are picked up by the steam cloud, which contains hydrochloric acid that also is created by the interaction of lava and the ocean.

Hannique Ruder, a 65-year-old resident living in the Leilani Estates subdivision, walks past the mound of hardened lava while surveying the neighborhood near Pahoa, Hawaii. (Source: AP)

Laze itself is not enough to cause serious burns, unless someone is right on top of where lava enters the ocean. Waves also can wash over molten lava and send scalding water onshore, so people should maintain a safe distance.

WHAT IS VOG?

The volcano has also fed a phenomenon called vog, a hazy mix of sulfur dioxide, aerosols, moisture and dust, with fine particles that can travel deep into lungs, the USGS said.

Chris Buckler recounts his experience and tells us how he has to keep a safe distance because of the immense heat around the Kilauea volcano. There is huge plume of steam coming from the back of the lava as this is where the lava meets the ocean which is also called vog.

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano continues to keep residents on edge. (Source: AP)

Vog results when sulphur dioxide and other gases emitted by an erupted volcano react with oxygen and moisture.

Lava haze and vog both can irritate the skin and eyes and cause breathing problems. The protective masks that officials have been distributing to protect people from volcanic ash will filter particles from lava haze but not the hydrochloric acid.

