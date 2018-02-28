Hawaii suspends missile siren tests after mistaken alert

- Sridevi funeral LIVE UPDATES: Aishwarya Rai, Rekha, Rani Mukerji and others pay last respects to Bollywood legend
- Apple to launch its largest iPhone and a lower-priced model in 2018: Report
- MWC 2018: Reliance Jio aims for 99 per cent India coverage by October 2018, announces new IoT network with Samsung
Hawaii authorities won’t sound sirens warning of a nuclear missile attack during a monthly test this week. The decision comes after an agency employee last month mistakenly sent cellphone and broadcast alerts warning of an incoming ballistic missile.
Instead, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency officials only plan to test a separate siren that warns of tsunamis and other natural disasters. The test is scheduled for tomorrow. Brigadier General Kenneth Hara last week recommended that the agency suspend its missile attack outreach until it prepares a report on how the state should respond to a chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear attack or accident.
Hara didn’t recommend suspending the missile siren tests. But Hawaii state Department of Defense spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Charles Anthony says the agency decided to stop them as well.
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App
Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya