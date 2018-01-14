Hawaii missile warning: Officials clarify that ballistic threat alert was mistake

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency spokesman Richard Rapoza says it’s not clear what caused the alert to go out. (Photo: Google Maps) Hawaii Emergency Management Agency spokesman Richard Rapoza says it’s not clear what caused the alert to go out. (Photo: Google Maps)

Hawaii emergency officials say an alert of a ballistic missile threat is a false alarm. The alert stated there was a threat “inbound to Hawaii” and for residents to seek shelter and that “this is not a drill.” The alert caused a panic when it went to people’s cellphones Saturday morning but, shortly after, authorities said it was a mistake. Hawaii Emergency Management Agency spokesman Richard Rapoza says it’s not clear what caused the alert to go out.

