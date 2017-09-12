Haryana plans centralised police emergency number by August 2018

After the launch of this project, the police will ensure that they reach the spot of incident within a maximum of 15-20 minutes, the release said. After the launch of this project, the police will ensure that they reach the spot of incident within a maximum of 15-20 minutes, the release said.

The Haryana government today said it will have a common state-level emergency number –‘Haryana 100’ — from next year. The government plans to launch ‘Haryana 100’, a centralised police emergency management system, to quickly arrest offenders who flee the crime spot and also to provide immediate police assistance to victims. The service will be launched by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on August 15, 2018 from Panchkula, according to an official press release.

Khattar said he would lay stone of the building of ‘Haryana 100’ on October 15 in Panchkula and issued directions to officers to fast-track the project which would improve the working of police and make people have more faith in the force, it added. The decision to launch the service was taken at a review meeting of the project presided over by the chief minister here today, it said.

Currently, the police emergency management system in Haryana is decentralised. Every district has its own call centre, sometimes leading to issues like citizens calling 100 and usually finding the line busy, facing rude and un-responsive behaviour of the operator receiving the call, and the police reaching the spot of incidence in 35-40 minutes after any event, the release said.

‘Haryana 100’ will be headquartered in Panchkula and a separate building is being constructed for it, the release said, adding there will be 100 dedicated call centre operators and 50 dedicated dispatch officers at the headquarters.

Six hundred specially-fabricated four-wheelers would be deployed all over the state to ensure quick action on receiving any complaint. After the launch of this project, the police will ensure that they reach the spot of incident within a maximum of 15-20 minutes, the release said.

In order to fast-track the project, Venkat Changavalli has been appointed Advisor to the Haryana government. He was first the CEO of Emergency Management and Research Institute (EMRI) for providing ‘Free Medical Emergency Response Services 108’.

