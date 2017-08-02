Harvard Law alumni directory lists fired White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci as dead

Anthony Scaramucci was fired for his expletive-laced tirade against his White House colleagues. (AP Photo/file) Anthony Scaramucci was fired for his expletive-laced tirade against his White House colleagues. (AP Photo/file)

Anthony Scaramucci is having a bad week. He was fired as President Donald Trump’s communications director – and listed as dead in Harvard Law School’s alumni directory. The directory mailed to alumni this week had an asterisk next to Scaramucci’s name, indicating he had died, the Washington Post and CBS News reported on Monday. The 53-year-old New York financier is a 1989 graduate of the Ivy League law school.

On Tuesday, Scaramucci was fired after just 10 days in the job, reflecting the chaos in the Donald Trump administration. Scaramucci, 53, who was appointed as the White House Director of Communications only 10 days ago and was reporting directly to the president.

In an interview last week, the former Wall Street financier used expletives to describe his White House colleagues and threatened to fire everyone from the White House who leaked information.

“The President certainly felt that Anthony’s comments were inappropriate for a person in that position,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders had said.

Scaramucci was fired hours after John Kelly, 67, a retired marine general, took over as the new White House chief of staff, replacing Reince Priebus.

In the last 10 days, Trump has fired three of his top officials. It first began with his Press Secretary Sean Spicer, followed by Priebus and now Scaramucci, who probably had the shortest stint as the White House Director of Communications.

In a post to Twitter, Trump insisted that there had been “No WH chaos!”

Sanders said Trump has given full authority to Kelly, and he’ll make determinations inside the White House. “General Kelly I think will bring new structure to the White House and discipline and strength. We are all really excited to work with him,” she said.

