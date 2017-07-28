Hamburg attack LIVE updates: One killed, several injured in knife assault in supermarket, say reports

Hamburg attack LIVE updates: German newspaper Bild said the attacker began striking shoppers before being apprehended by police. (Source: Google Maps) Hamburg attack LIVE updates: German newspaper Bild said the attacker began striking shoppers before being apprehended by police. (Source: Google Maps)

One person was killed and several others injured when a unidentified assailant attacked people with a knife in a Hamburg supermarket, BBC quoted German police as saying. On their Twitter account, Hamburg police said one suspect had been arrested but they steered clear of attaching any motive to the attack.

Hamburg attack LIVE updates (IST):

9:02 pm: Speculation is rife in the German media saying the knife attack could likely have been part of a robbery attempt.

8:45 pm: The police has warned people to stay away from the area. The attack took place at a branch of Edeka, one of Germany’s largest supermarket chain.

8:40 pm: The attack took place in the Barmbek region situated in the northern part of the city, police said.

8:30 pm: German newspaper Bild said the attacker began striking shoppers before being apprehended by police.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd