Hamas says target Israelis after Jerusalem site attack

srael made the rare move after three Palestinian assailants opened fire there Friday, killing two Israeli police officers before being shot dead. (Representational) srael made the rare move after three Palestinian assailants opened fire there Friday, killing two Israeli police officers before being shot dead. (Representational)

Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers has called on Palestinians to attack Israeli forces in Jerusalem after a sacred site was closed following a deadly assault there. Hamas described the closure of the site known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount in a statement as a “religious war” and Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum called on the Palestinian “uprising” to target the Israeli army and West Bank settlers.

Israel made the rare move after three Palestinian assailants opened fire there Friday, killing two Israeli police officers before being shot dead. The attackers were devout Muslim citizens of Israel. Yesterday, the White House condemned the attack in a strongly-worded statement.

Hamas staged a rally celebrating the attack. The Muslim-administered site is revered by both Muslims and Jews. Israel says it won’t reopen before Sunday.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App