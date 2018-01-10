JuD’s Hafiz Saeed visited UK in 1990s to incite jihad, says BBC

Chief of Jamaat-ud-Dawa Hafiz Saeed. (AP Photo/File) Chief of Jamaat-ud-Dawa Hafiz Saeed. (AP Photo/File)

Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed, one of the world’s most wanted terrorists, had toured UK in the 1990’s to incite jihad, according to a BBC investigation. The report tracks Saeed’s visit to the mosques in the country urging his audience to “rise up for jihad”.

According to the BBC Radio 4 documentary ‘The Dawn of British Jihad’, Saeed has been documented as ‘talking non-stop about jihad, encouraging British Muslims to join him,’ said Sajid Iqbal, one of the producers of the programme to BBC Scotland, as reported by PTI.

During his visit in Glasgow, Saeed addressed a large gathering at the Central Mosque and claimed that billions of dollars have been used to ‘kill the spirit of jihad or Holy War’.

“They are trying to entice Muslims to the politics of power through democracy. They are also using the interest-based economy to keep Muslims in debt,” Saeed is claimed to have told his audience as per the documentary.

The show’s producer said he was surprised that Glasgow Central Mosque had opened its doors to a “known militant”. The mosque is run by Deobandi while Saeed belongs to Ahl-e-Hadith community. Iqbal said, “Even in 1995, he was a known militant, active in Kashmir.”

However, it was in March 2001 that the UK Home Office declared Lashkar-E-Taiba as a terrorist organisation. On November 26, 2008, the Pakistan-based group was linked with the coordinated shooting and bombing attacks across Mumbai which lasted four days and claimed the lives of 166 people and injured hundreds others.

