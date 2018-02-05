Hafiz Saeed dares Pakistan to arrest him, says will continue to fight for Kashmiris

Hafiz Saeed criticised ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif for not playing his role on the issue of Kashmir. (File Photo) Hafiz Saeed criticised ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif for not playing his role on the issue of Kashmir. (File Photo)

Two days after Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed claimed that it was Pakistan, and not India, behind his detention, the Mumbai attack mastermind on Monday dared the Shahid Abbasi-led government to arrest him if it could. Saeed said he would dedicate 2018 to “Kashmiris who are struggling for freedom”.

“If the Pakistani government wants to arrest me…come and go for it but I will not stop dedicating 2018 for Kashmiris,” Saeed said while addressing a rally in Lahore. Last month, the Lashkar-e-Taiba chief had said his group would observe a 10-day ‘Kashmir solidarity Ashra’ in Pakistan starting from February 2. “We will hold rallies, conferences and seminars across Pakistan to show solidarity with the Kashmiris,” Saeed had said.

Saeed, who was released from house arrest last November due to lack of evidence, also criticised the media for allegedly speaking India’s language. He claimed that media coverage was banned in Pakistan due to pressure from India and the US. “We will emerge more strongly if you try to suppress us,” said Saeed, who is listed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist by the US.

He also criticised ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif for not playing his role on the issue of Kashmir. “We may initiate efforts to make you (Sharif) prime minister again if you pledge to work for freedom of Kashmir,” he said. He also asked the government to allow the UN Security Council monitoring team to visit JuD and FIF centres in the country so that it could come to know about their charity work. “We welcome the international monitoring teams to our centres,” he said.

