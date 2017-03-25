Gunshots fired in burglary of store at Bellagio in Las Vegas

Nobody was injured in the incident and a suspect was taken into custody. Nobody was injured in the incident and a suspect was taken into custody.

A burglary took place at a high-end retail store inside Bellagio Hotel and Casino in US’ Las Vegas. The police is currently investigating the case. In a statement on Saturday, the police said according to preliminary investigation at least three people barged inside the store and one of them fired gunshots. Nobody was injured in the incident and a suspect was taken into custody. Initial reports cited by authorities indicated the presence of an active shooter in the area but that was not the case. Parts of the casino property are closed for police investigation.

More details awaited.

